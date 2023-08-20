World Athletics Championships: India suffer shocker; Avinash Sable, triple jumpers fail to qualify for final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Avinash Sable

World Athletics Championships: The Indian contingent in the World Athletics Championship on Saturday suffered some major disappointments in Budapest. 2022 Commonwealth Games Silver medalist Avinash Sable suffered a shocker as he failed to make it to the 3000m Steeplechase final, finishing seventh in his heat with a timing of 8:22.24. Triple jumpers too ended the day on a disappointing note as none of Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul, and Abdulla Aboobacker could book their spots in the summit clash.

The World Athletics Championship 2023 kick-started on August 19. However, the start for India was not good as Sable got knocked out in the heats. He has qualified for finals in both of his previous two attempts but an early elimination comes as a surprise. Sable started the race well and was leading the heat but suffered a tumble in the final water hurdle to finish seventh. Only the top five finishers qualify for the finals.

Elsewhere, Praveen Chithravel, Eldhose Paul, and Abdulla Aboobacker too copped blows as they got knocked out too. The qualification standard for the final was set at 17.15m or the best 12 but none of the Indians could breach the mark. Abdulla came closest with a jump of 16.61 and a 15th-placed finish.

Long jumper Shaili Singh could not bring joy to the Indian fans too as she got knocked out in Group B qualification. The prodigy finished the group stage with a best attempt of 6.40m, bagging the 14th spot in her 18-athlete group. Direct qualification was awarded to the athletes clearing 6.80 and Shaili was 24th overall in the combined result.

