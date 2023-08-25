Friday, August 25, 2023
     
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 7: Three Indian javelin stars qualify for finals with dominant display

India's ace Javelin star Neeraj Chopra recorded an 88.77m throw while Pakistan's star Arshad Nadeem registered an 86.79 throw to secure the qualification for finals.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2023 16:43 IST
Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2023 on
Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2023 on August 25, 2023

Indian players dominated the men's javelin qualification event on Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2023 on Friday, August 25. Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena secured a spot in the finals to raise India's chances for a maiden gold title with an impressive performance at the world meet.

Neeraj registered his season-best throw of 88.77m to seal the spot from Group A and it came through his first and only attempt today. Minu registered his best throw of 81.31m to claim third place in Group A and sixth position in the final standings. Kishore Jena also secured the final qualification through his first throw of 80.55m from Group B and finished ninth in the final standings.

Javelin Throw Men Final Qualification Standings:

  1. Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 88.77m
  2. Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 86.79m
  3. Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 83.50m
  4. Julian Weber (GER) - 82.39m
  5. Edis Matusevicius (LTU) - 82.35m
  6. DP Manu (IND) - 81.31m
  7. Dawid Wegner (POL) - 81.25m
  8. Ihab Abdelrehman (EGY) - 80.75m
  9. Kishore Jena (IND) - 80.55m
  10. Oliver Helander (FIN) - 80.19m
  11. Timothy Herman (BEL) - 80.11m
  12. Andrian Mardare (MDA) - 79.78m

More to follow...

