World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 7: Three Indian javelin stars qualify for finals with dominant display

Indian players dominated the men's javelin qualification event on Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships 2023 on Friday, August 25. Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena secured a spot in the finals to raise India's chances for a maiden gold title with an impressive performance at the world meet.

Neeraj registered his season-best throw of 88.77m to seal the spot from Group A and it came through his first and only attempt today. Minu registered his best throw of 81.31m to claim third place in Group A and sixth position in the final standings. Kishore Jena also secured the final qualification through his first throw of 80.55m from Group B and finished ninth in the final standings.

Javelin Throw Men Final Qualification Standings:

Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 88.77m Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 86.79m Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 83.50m Julian Weber (GER) - 82.39m Edis Matusevicius (LTU) - 82.35m DP Manu (IND) - 81.31m Dawid Wegner (POL) - 81.25m Ihab Abdelrehman (EGY) - 80.75m Kishore Jena (IND) - 80.55m Oliver Helander (FIN) - 80.19m Timothy Herman (BEL) - 80.11m Andrian Mardare (MDA) - 79.78m

