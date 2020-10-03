Saturday, October 03, 2020
     
India's Visnu wins gold in 10m air rifle event in 5th International Online Shooting Championship

Visnu shot the second-best score of 630.8. The second place was won by world no. 27 Etienne Germond of France while Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria took the third place.

New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2020 22:11 IST
Representational image.

India's Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the 10m air rifle event at the fifth edition of the International Online Shooting Championship on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Visnu shot 251.4 to win the title by a clear margin of two points.

Earlier in the qualification, Visnu shot the second-best score of 630.8. The second place was won by world no. 27 Etienne Germond of France while Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria, who had shot the best qualification score of 631.4, took the third place.

The only other Indian in the finals Pratyush Aman Barik finished seventh. Shooters from 15 countries are participating in the two-day competition.

The 10m air pistol event will be held tomorrow. Leading India's challenge will be Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal.

