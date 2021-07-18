Tokyo Olympics: Two South Africa footballers test COVID-19 positive

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational photo.

Two South African footballers, who are part of the nation's Olympic contingent in Tokyo, have tested positive for COVID-19, reported Reuters.

The two players are namely Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi while team's video analyst Mario Masha also tested positive on arrival.

The team was set to face Japan in their group opener.

"We have three positive cases of covid-19 in the camp here, two players and an official," team manager Mxolisi Sibam said in a media release from the South African Football Association on Sunday.

"There is daily screening....Masha and Monyane reported high temperatures and positive saliva tests, and were then taken to do the nasal test...and they unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. Mahlatsi is the latest player to go through the same process."