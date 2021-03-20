Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra qualify for mixed doubles event at Tokyo Olympics

The star Indian pair of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra on Saturday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating the World No.8 Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon in the final of the Asian qualifier event.

The Indian duo made an incredible comeback in the match after losing the first two games 8-11 6-11 to win the next four 11-5 11-6 13-11 11-8.

Kamal and Batra were trailing 4-8 in the final game of the match, but accumulated seven successive points to beat the Korean pair.

Both, Kamal and Batra have already secured a singles berth at the marquee event in Japan.

In the mixed doubles final of the qualification event, the Korean duo was supreme in the first two games before Kamal and Batra fought back in the match to take the third game 11-5.

They continued on the onslaught in the fourth game, wrapping it up in a little under eight minutes. The fifth game remained closely fought until the end and lasted 14 minutes, with the Indian duo winning 13-11.

Kamal and Batra, then, made a brilliant turnaround after trailing 4-8 to beat the Korean pair 11-8, sealing a spot in the mixed doubles event for Tokyo Olympics.