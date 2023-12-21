Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
'I quit wrestling' - Sakshi Malik breaks down after Sanjay Singh's selection as WFI President

Brij Bhushan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the Wrestling Federation of India president on Thursday. Singh defeated Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran by a margin of 40:7 to claim the vacant post.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 17:06 IST
In a major event, Sakshi Malik gave up wrestling amid Sanjay Singh's selection as Wrestling Federation of India President on Thursday, December 21. India's top female wrestler announced her decision to quit wrestling during a joint press conference in New Delhi.

The 31-year-old star was the first-ever wrestler to win a medal at the Summer Olympics. She claimed the historic bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and holds medals in Commonwealth and Asian Games as well.

"Today, we all witnessed what unfolded," Sakshi told reporters. "Brijbhushan's right-hand person became the president. Our demand was for a female president, and it's disappointing to see that no female was elected. The battle will persist, and the next generation of wrestlers will also have to fight."

Sakshi held the press conference with fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to show their displeasure at Sanjay Singh's selection as WFI President. Sanjay is a close aide of the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh and beat Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran by a margin of 40:7.

More to follow...

