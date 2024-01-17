Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
  5. R Praggnanandhaa beats world champion Ding Liren, surpasses Viswanathan Anand to become No. 1 Indian

Grand Master Anish Giri is leading the charts in the Masters Group going into the first rest day. He got the better of Gukesh Dommaraju to claim the honours.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 7:22 IST
R Praggnanandhaa.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES R Praggnanandhaa.

Chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa scripted history on Tuesday, January 16, as he defeated the world champion Ding Liren at the ongoing TATA Steel Chess Tournament and moved past veteran chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand to become the No. 1 ranked Indian Grandmaster for the first time in his career.

The victory over the world champion from China took Praggnanandhaa by surprise as he was not expecting the former to go down so easily.

 "I felt I equalized very easily and then somehow things started to go wrong for him. Even after I won the pawn I felt it should be holdable," Praggnanandhaa was quoted as saying by Chess.com.

"I think any day, if you beat such a strong player, it's always special because it's not very easy to beat them. The first time winning against a world champion in classical chess feels good," he added.

Praggnanandhaa seemed content with the kind of start he has got in the tournament but is wary of the challenges that lie ahead of him.

"It's good. I think the first three games were quite interesting. I think I am playing well but it was the same case last year. There was a point when I was playing really well and then my play dropped quite badly so I think it's really important to keep the energy high till the end of the tournament."

Standings - Masters Round 4

Ranking Player Rating Points
1. Anish Giri 2749 3.5
2. Alireza Firouzja 2759 3
3. R Praggnanandhaa 2743 2.5
4. Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2727 2.5
5. Wei Yi 2740 2.5
6. Ian Nepomniachtchi 2769 2.5
7. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 2742 2
8. Ding Liren 2780 2
9. Max Warmerdram 2625 2
10. D Gukesh 2725 1.5
11. Jordan van Foreest 2682 1.5
12. Ju Wenjun 2549 1
13. Alexander Donchenko 2643 1
14. Parham Maghsoodloo 2740 0.5

 

