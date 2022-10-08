Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi KC register easy win over U Mumba

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO PRO KABADDI LEAGUE Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba

Highlights The Delhi team made the match one-sided in no time

Delhi team defeated U Mumba 41-27

Delhi captain Naveen Kumar was the top scorer

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi KC started the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League on a high note with a victory on Friday. In the first match of the ninth season of Kabaddi League, Delhi Dabangs faced U Mumba. The Delhi team made this match one-sided in no time.

Dabang Delhi took a big lead over U Mumba in the first-half.

The Delhi team dominated Mumbai in the match from the very beginning. The Dabangs of Delhi earned a total of 19 points in the first half, in response to which the U Mumba players scored 10 points in the first half. Delhi Dabang scored 8 points from Raid while Mumbai team got 7 points.

But during the tackle, a big difference arose between the two teams. The Delhi players surrounded the raiders of the opposing team and made excellent tackles and scored a total of 8 points.

On the other hand, the Mumbai players could get only 3 points from the tackle. Neither team got all out points or extra points in the first half. Delhi Dabang took a 19-10 lead over U Mumba after the first half.

U Mumba tried to come back in the second half

However, in the second half, the raiders of the Mumbai team made a great comeback. But as a team they could not face the Delhi team.

The Dabangs of Delhi earned a total of 22 points in the second half, in response to which the U Mumba players scored 17 points in the second half.

Delhi Dabang scored a total of 8 points from Raid while Mumbai team got a much better 12 points. At the same time, during the tackle, the players of Delhi scored a total of 8 points while the players of Mumbai got 7 points from the tackle. In the second half, Dabang Delhi got 2 points from all out points and one point from extra points.

Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba

Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar was the top scorer of this match. The Delhi raider scored a total of 13 points. On the basis of this brilliant performance, Delhi team defeated U Mumba 41-27 in the first match of the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League.

