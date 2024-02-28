PM Modi reacts to Sachin Tendulkar's Jammu and Kashmir visit, shares 'two important takeaways' from it

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sachin Tendulkar and his family's trip to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to Sachin Tendulkar's Jammu and Kashmir visit and has shared two important takeaways from it. Indian cricket legend Tendulkar made his maiden trip to J&K with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara and was seen enjoying the tour to the fullest.

Tendulkar shared a video of his top moments from the visit on Wednesday and recommended everyone to catch a glimpse of the J&K aka the 'Paradise on Earth'. "Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality," the Master Blaster said.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially after this trip. The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of. Make in India, Make for the World. They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of incredible India," he added.

The Indian PM reacted to it and also shared two important takeaways from Tendulkar's visit. "This is wonderful to see! Sachin Tendulkar's lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One - to discover different parts of Incredible India. Two- the importance of 'Make in India'. Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!" Modi wrote while resharing Tendulkar's post on social media platform X.

Tendulkar also visited the Dal Lake and enjoyed music over there. He went to the Aman Setu, the last point of the Line of Control in URI and also shared a video of his visit there. "A day in Uri: soaked in patriotism, respect for our soldiers & love for our country!" he wrote in a video.

Tendulkar also met para cricketer Amir Lone, on whom he had earlier showered his praises and hoped to meet him. Amir also had a wish to meet Tendulkar, which was finally fulfilled. The Master Blaster gifted a bat to him and shared a video of his meeting with him. "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you," Tendulkar wrote in another video that he shared recently.