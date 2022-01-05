Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
  5. NRAI postpones shooting selection trials owing to surge in COVID-19 cases

NRAI postpones shooting selection trials owing to surge in COVID-19 cases

The selection trials (pistol) were scheduled to be held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi on January 13-22, 2022.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2022 12:23 IST
Manu Bhaker
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Indian shooter Manu Bhaker.

Highlights

  • The selection trials for rifle and shotgun were scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 7 to 23
  • The fresh dates of trials will be announced as and when it will be conducive to conducting trials
  • India recorded 58,097 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 534 deaths

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday postponed the selection trials for rifle, pistol and shotgun events due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

India recorded  58,097 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 534 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

"Due to restrictions (weekend curfew), imposed by Government of Delhi it has been decided to postpone the selection trials (pistol) which were scheduled to be held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, New Delhi from 13th to 25th January 2022," the NRAI said in a statement.

The selection trials for rifle and shotgun events were scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 7 to 23. The fresh dates of trials will be announced as and when conditions become conducive to conducting trials.

"Due to worsening covid conditions in India, it has been decided to postpone the selection trials which were scheduled to be held at Bhopal in rifle and shotgun events. The fresh dates of trials will be announced as and when conditions are conducive to conduct trials (sic),” the sport’s apex body said in its statement.

(Reported by PTI)

 

