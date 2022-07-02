Neeraj Chopra's sweet gesture wins hearts, Twitter floods with praises

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Neeraj Chopra (file photo)

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra managed to win hearts yet again. In a recent video that went viral, the Olympic gold medalist Chopra was seen touching the feet of an elderly person who came to congratulate him.

In the video, Chopra is seen interacting with fans and clicking pictures with them in Stockholm.

Here is how Twitter flooded with compliments:

In the recently concluded prestigious Diamond League Meeting, Chopra ended up in the top 3 for the first time at the tournament. He missed the 90m mark by a whisker. However, he bettered his own record in a star-studded field on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Chopra opened with a stunning throw of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, and that effort eventually turned out to be his best as he finished second.

Chopra was making his first Diamond League appearance in four years after his fourth-place finish in Zurich in August 2018. He has taken part in seven Diamond League meets three in 2017 and four in 2018.

The next Diamond League Meeting where javelin throw is on the program for Chopra is in Monaco on August 10.