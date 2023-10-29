National Games 2023, Day 5: Maharashtra further stretches lead over Haryana and Services with 104 medals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAT_GAMES_GOA Women's Weightlifting 87+kg category medal winners on October 29

National Games 2023 in Goa: Karnataka dominated Day 5 of the National Games 2023 with six impressive Gold medals and entered in the top five of the standings on Sunday, October 29. High-flying Maharashtra also made the headlines with five Golds and also became the first side to cross the 100-medal mark on Day 5.

In a big development, Sajan Prakash from Kerala broke the national record to win Gold in the men's 100m butterfly event by clocking 53.79s. He also bagged the Silver in the men's 200m freestyle while Karnataka's Srihari Nataraj claimed Gold with another national record.

Karnataka's Nina Venkatesh bagged the Gold in the women's 100m butterfly with a national record while her teammate Dhinidhi Deshinghu emerged winner in the 200m freestyle, beating swimmers from Goa and Telangana. Karnataka further dominated swimming events on Day 5 by winning two more Gold medals in the men's 4*100m freestyle and the women's 4*100m freestyle events. Karnataka's men's and women's teams set a national record of 03:26:88 in the 4*100m freestyle.

With five Gold medals in swimming, Karnataka dominated the event with overall six medals on Day 5. They moved up in the standings with 9 Gold medals and took their overall tally to 29. Maharashtra remain at the top with 44 Gold medals, 26 more than second-placed Haryana.

National Games 2023 Medals Standings:

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals 1 Maharashtra 44 29 31 104 2 Haryana 18 11 15 44 3 Services 15 8 6 29 4 Karnataka 9 5 6 29 5 Manipur 7 3 11 21 6 Tamil Nadu 5 8 7 20 7 Odisha 5 7 8 20 8 Rajasthan 5 2 5 12 9 Madhya Pradesh 4 20 11 35 10 Punjab 4 8 11 23

Latest Sports News