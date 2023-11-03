National Games 2023: Delhi's Bhavya Sachdeva, Kushagra Rawat continue record-breaking run on Day 10

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKASHVANIAIR Aquatics 400m freestyle Men event medal winners on November 3, 2023

National Games 2023: In another record-breaking day for Delhi, ace swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Bhavya Sachdeva displayed remarkable performances on Friday, November 3. Delhi bagged three Gold medals on Day 10 of the 37th edition of the tournament to rise to sixth position in the points table.

Bhavya Sachdeva scripted history as she bagged her third Gold in the 2023 edition. Bhavya clocked 4:27.93, a new national record, to win the women's 400m freestyle. Bhavya has been dominating the tournament with record-breaking performances in the women's 800m and 1500m freestyle events.

Kushagra Rawat also bagged another Gold for Delhi with a record-breaking finish of 03:55.84 in the men's 400m event. He took Delhi's medals tally to 15 Golds and helped his side surpass Tamil Nadu in the standings. Kerala's star swimmer Sajan Prakash bagged another Gold by winning the men's 200m medley event by clocking a record-breaking finish of 02:04.57.

In other record-breaking events, Karnataka's impressive run in the aquatics team events continued. Karnataka emerged victorious in the mixed 4*100m freestyle event with a splendid finish of 03:28.24, a new national record. Karnataka's rising star Nina Venkatesh also broke the national record in the women's aquatics 50m butterfly event with a 27.70s finish.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to dominate the medals tally with another Gold on Friday. They remain at the top in the updated standings with 170 medals, 88 more than second-placed Services and 68 more than Haryana.

National Games 2023 Medals Tally:

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals 1 Maharashtra 61 54 55 170 2 Services 44 18 20 82 3 Haryana 39 26 37 102 4 Karnataka 25 17 21 63 5 Madhya Pradesh 19 28 26 73 6 Delhi 15 16 33 64 7 Manipur 15 11 16 42 8 Tamil Nadu 14 16 19 49 9 Kerala 13 18 16 47 10 Uttar Pradesh 8 12 15 35

Latest Sports News