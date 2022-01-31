Monday, January 31, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Manika Batra breaks into top-50 of world rankings

Batra has reached a career high 50th in the latest ITTF rankings.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2022 23:40 IST
Manika Batra while serving during a Table Tennis match (File photo)
Image Source : GETTY

Manika Batra while serving during a Table Tennis match (File photo)

Highlights

  • Batra and Sathiyan have also moved up to 11th in the mixed doubles rankings.
  • Batra and Archana Kamath have moved up four places to sixth in the women's doubles rankings.

Manika Batra has jumped six places to enter the top-50 of the women's singles world rankings for the first time.

Batra has reached a career high 50th in the latest ITTF rankings.

In the men's singles rankings, G Sathiyan has moved up places to reach 33rd position while Sharath Kamal has slipped two places to be 34th.

Batra and Sathiyan have also moved up to 11th in the mixed doubles rankings.

Batra and Archana Kamath have moved up four places to sixth in the women's doubles rankings.

