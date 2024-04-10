'Kindly sort out the problems': Former IOA President urges PT Usha to resolve internal conflict 'urgently'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND GETTY IMAGES PT Usha (left) and Narinder Batra (right).

Former IOA (Indian Olympic Association) President Narinder Batra has urged the incumbent President of the IOA, PT Usha, to sort out the problems ailing the governing body urgently. Batra, who served as the President of the organisation from 2017 to 2022, has responded to a recent statement released by Usha which was directed towards the Executive Council members.

For the unversed, Usha, in her statement, accused the members of the Executive Council of trying to sideline her and told them that "hiring and firing of staff is not" their job while addressing the issue related to the termination of her Executive Assitant (EA), Ajay Narang.

The Executive Council (EC) members claim that they had terminated Narang from the post of EA to the IOA President but Usha, though, acknowledged the termination issued to Narang, vehemently rejected it as "absolute nullity".

Batra responded to Usha, an incumbent Rajya Sabha member, by saying, "I have been president of IOA from 2017 to 2022 and your powers and authority is not what you assume it is or what you exercise."

The former IOA chief reminded Usha that "hiring and firing is also not in the president's power" and that the President "comes under the overall domain of EC". Batra added that the authority to appoint the CEO also lies with the Executive Council and mentioned that, "Hence if the power to appoint CEO finally is with EC, then whoever has the power to Hire also has the power to fire."

Batra pinpointed on rumours which suggest that Usha, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer and her Executive Assistant Narang "are being controlled and guided by an Industrial/business house" and requested the former track and field athlete "to get the impression cleared as soon as possible".

"There are plenty of stories within IOA, NSFs and SOAs that you and your appointed CEO along with EA are being controlled and guided by an Industrial/business house. Please get this impression cleared ASAP. It will be good for you and IOA."