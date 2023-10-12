India's bid for 2036 Olympics: How can country get hosting rights, criteria and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Olympics logo

The 2036 Olympics are 13 years away from today but the excitement for it has started to build up. India's dream of hosting the biggest multi-sporting spectacle is yet to materialise but the nation is looking to bid for the 2036 Games. Notably, India will be hosting a historic IOC session in Mumbai in a few days' time.

The 141st IOC session will be a historic one as India will be able to host the annual meeting for the second time in history. The session is scheduled to take place from October 15 to October 17. It was only in 1983 that India got to host an IOC session. The said session is a crucial one as many important decisions regarding host cities, including or excluding a sports federation, among others are made. But how can India get the hosting rights for the 2036 Games? Here are the criteria for it.

How are Olympic hosts elected?

According to the Olympics website, "an Olympic host election is the result of a close collaborative partnership between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the potential host, together with its National Olympic Committee (NOC), to explore every aspect of the proposed Games vision and plan."

Any city which is looking to host these Games should first reach out to their respective NOCs and ask for their support. The NOC reaches out to the IOC, which gives advice and support from the initial stages. The NOC can send an official letter to the IOC if it intends to keep the project further. Only one project can be supported by an NOC, however, multiple cities can be part of the Games.

There are two Future Host Commissions, which overlook the election process. It may recommend a project to the IOC Executive Board to begin a Targeted Dialogue for an edition or year of the Summer of Winter Games when it feels that the project is ready to get into the next stage. From this stage, the interested bidder can be said as the preferred host. The Olympics website adds, "At the end of the Targeted Dialogue, following a detailed report and recommendation by the Future Host Commission, the EB will decide whether to propose one or more hosts for election by all IOC members at an IOC Session."

Who elects the hosts for future Games?

The members of the IOC, who meet at their session, choose the host nation. There has to be a majority of votes coming out for a nation to host the Games. "The host city is elected by a majority of the votes cast by secret ballot. Each active member has one vote. An IOC member must refrain from taking part in a vote when the vote concerns an Olympic Games host election in which a city or any other public authority in the country of which he is a national is a candidate," The Games website adds.

Moreover, if a majority is not achieved in the first round of voting, 'the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and a further round or rounds of voting are held until a majority is obtained by one candidate.'

The 2024, 2028 and 2032 hosts are decided but the hosts for the 2036 eidtion is yet to be named. India's Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur recently claimed that India will bid for the 2036. "2032 is gone (to Brisbane, Australia), but we will bid for 2036 Games," Thakur said. Thakur highlighted that India's infrastructure capability has increased from the past and it has monumental achievements like the world’s highest railway bridge, the world’s longest tunnel and the world’s tallest statue.

