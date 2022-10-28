First Zorinmawia inter services X-country Championship 2022 from Oct 29-Nov 1 at Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The activities will witness around 25 paragliding pilots from Indian Army and Navy at Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Armed Forces which continues to lead India in extreme sports is going to add a new chapter with the First Zorinmawia Inter-Services Paragliding X-Country Championship, a first of its kind. It will be conducted at Bir Billing from October 29 to November 1, 2022, under the aegis of Indian Army.

Extreme professionals from the Indian Army & Indian Navy are participating in strength in this championship.

It is to be noted with pride that the championship is named in immortal memory of Indian Army Extreme sport professional Sep Zorinmawia of Assam Regiment, who sacrificed his life in pursuit of excellence during validation paragliding flying training at Bir Billing on Oct 5, 2022.

Paragliding has transitioned into a competitive extreme sport. The ability of the paragliding flight to last many hours and cover large distance has multiple utility to include employment for aerial insertions deep behind enemy lines which is of great importance to the Armed Forces, as it will facilitate aerial insertions behind enemy lines.

The extreme event will foster competitive spirit through this inter-services competition and will aim at achieving synergy among the services creating a pool of internationally rated competitive extreme professionals also capable of taking on operational tasks.

Paragliding pilots from the Armed Forces are ushered in for this unique event, this will augment the efforts by the Armed Forces to provide an international-level arena for the paragliding pilots to hone and showcase their flying skills.

This event will also aid in reinforcing extreme & adventure tourism in Himachal Pradesh in the forefront nationally as also on the international stage. The location ar Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh is one of the best locations in the world, besides being the 2nd highest takeoff site in the world.

The activities will witness around 25 paragliding pilots from the Indian Army and Navy taking off from Billing and landing at Bir located approximately 15km in a display of their ability to navigate in an air X-Country flight. The pilots were encouraged by extreme sports enthusiasts & professionals along with a large gathering of the local populace witnessing the competition.

