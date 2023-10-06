India TV Sports Wrap on October 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India kabaddi team and hockey team

The Asian Games-bound Indian contingent look to close in the elusive 100-medal mark. India started Day 13 with 86 medals and bagged a Bronze in the recurve women's archery event. India men's hockey team face Japan in the Gold medal match at the Asian Games. The cricket team stormed into the final of the Hangzhou Games with a win over Bangladesh. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on October 6.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Asian Games Cricket: India defeat Bangladesh to storm into Gold medal match

The Indian Cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semifinal of the Asian Games cricket event

Asian Games: India clinch 87th medal at the Hanzghou Games as women's recurve team wins Bronze

The Indian women's recurve team clinched India's 87th medal at the Asian Games as it won a Bronze medal

India face Japan in men's hockey final as Gold medal stays up for grabs

The Indian hockey team will be up against the Japanese side in the final of the Asian event in Hangzhou

Satwik-Chirag to feature in men's doubles semifinal in Hangzhou

The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj will be in action in the men's doubles event

India women's Kabaddi team cruise into the final at the Games

The Indian women's team has reached into the final of the Games and will face Chinese Taipei

Asian Games Sepaktakraw: India women reach semifinal, confirm medal

The Indian women's team reached the semifinal of the Sepaktakraw event and confirmed a medal for India

Shubman Gill doubtful for India's World Cup opener against Australia

Shubman Gill is reportedly doubtful to play in India's World Cup opening fixture against Australia

Pakistan face Netherlands in their first match of World Cup 2023

At the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan will face Netherlands in their first contest of the tournament

Rachin Ravindra claims he did not expect to play at number 3 against England

Rachin Ravindra claimed that he was not expecting to bat at number 3 in the World Cup opener against England

Legendary Zafar Iqbal claims India can win hockey Gold in Olympics

Zafar Iqbal has claimed that the Indian hockey team has a chance to win a Gold medal at the Olympics Games

Latest Sports News