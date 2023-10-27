Friday, October 27, 2023
     
  5. India TV Sports Wrap on October 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 27: Pakistan face South Africa in the 26th match of World Cup 2023. The Babar Azam-led team is in a must-win situation. From Cricket to football, here are the top 10 trending sports stories on October 27.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2023 10:15 IST
MS Dhoni and Babar Azam.
Sri Lanka sent England reeling at the ninth spot in the World Cup 2023 points table. The Lankan Lions bowled out the defending champions for just 156 before chasing down the total inside the 26 overs. Meanwhile, Pakistan face South Africa in a must-win encounter in Chennai today. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on October 27.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

England became first team to lose 4 out of opening 5 matches in ODI WC title defence
 
England have become the first team to lose the first four of their five matches while defending the ODI World Cup title

ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler raises loss of captaincy prospect as England sink in World Cup 2023

England captain Jos Buttler has claimed that he wants to remain captain but that will be decided by the management above

MS Dhoni claims he has retired from International cricket only
 
Former India captain MS Dhoni has claimed that he has still not retired from all forms of cricket

Pakistan face South Africa in must-win encounter against South Africa

Pakistan are up against South Africa for their must-win clash against South Africa

Temba Bavuma, Fakhar Zaman likely to return for PAK vs SA clash

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman are likely to make a return for the PAK vs SA clash

Para Asian Games 2023: Raman Sharma wins gold in men's 1500m T38 event

India's Raman Sharma wins Gold in 1500m T38 event in Para Asian Games

'India ready to host Olympics in 2036': PM Modi

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that India is ready to host the 2036 Olympics

Arjun Babuta bags 10m air rifle silver, confirms Olympic quota

India's Arjun Babuta has clinched a Silver medal at the 10m air rifle and has also booked an Olympics quota

U.S play 0-0 draw with Colombia after Alex Morgan misses penalty

USA and Colombia played a 0-0 draw after US star Alex Morgan failed to convert a penalty

Andre Onana defends teammate Alejandro Garnacho over social media post

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana came in defence of teammate Alejandro Garnacho over a social media post

