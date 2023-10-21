India TV Sports Wrap on October 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY - INDIA TV Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs while PV Sindhu qualified for her first Super 750 semi-final of 2023

Australia notched up their second win in a row in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after beating Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's 259-run opening stand gave Australia a headstart in the game as despite finishing 25-30 runs short of where they could have got to, Australia defended their 367-run score with rather ease in the end. There are two games in the World Cup on Saturday with the Netherlands taking on Sri Lanka and England facing South Africa in the second game. All that and more in our Sports wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia continue resurgence in World Cup 2023, hand Pakistan their second loss in a week

Australia continued their resurgence in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they followed up a good win against Sri Lanka, with another dominant performance against Pakistan. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's 259-run opening stand played a starring role in Australia's 62-run win.

Australia jump five places to fourth place, Pakistan slip

Australia's win against Pakistan on Friday, October 20 in Bengaluru saw them jump five places from 9th to sit in fourth position now on the points table. However, Pakistan with consecutive loss slipped to fifth position.

Netherlands to take on Sri Lanka, 1996 champions aim to avoid early elimination

The Netherlands will be on cloud nine after beating South Africa, one of the top contenders, rather comfortably in their last game and will aim to continue their winning run and end Sri Lanka's contention. With three losses in as many games, Sri Lanka are on the verge of an early elimination.

England up against South Africa in Bombay blockbuster

England, on the other hand, will take on their fellow on-the-receiving-end-of-upset team in South Africa. Both teams will be out to leave behind the nightmarish last games to get back on track in the World Cup as the games are coming thick and fast.

Mitchell Starc equals Wasim Akram, set to surpass two legendary pacers

Mitchell Starc stands in touching distance of leaving behind Wasim Akram (55) and Lasith Malinga (56) on the highest wicket-takers list in Cricket World Cup history after equalling Pakistan pacer in Bengaluru on Friday.

Kane Williamson reveals 'real' reason behind his thumb fracture

Kane Williamson shared a cheeky post on Instagram with The Great Khali while complimenting the strength of the former India wrestler.

Sunil Gavaskar not happy with Shreyas Iyer throwing his wicket away despite bowling attacks being ordinary

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar is not happy with Shreyas Iyer, who has had two poor games so far in the World Cup saying that despite the attacks being toothless, he is throwing his wicket away and not making his chances count

PV Sindhu qualifies for her first Super 750 semi-final in 2023, to face Carolina Marin in the race to finale

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who is going through a poor calendar year, qualified for her first BWF Super 750 semi-final after beating Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in straight sets 21-19, 21-12 in the ongoing Denmark Open in Odense.

Anshul Jubli aims to make mark in UFC

India's Anshul Jubli will make his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut against Mike Breeden and will aim for a good start after getting a boost in fight purse

Charles Leclerc takes US Grand Prix, Verstappen finishes 6th

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished at the pole position in the United States Grand Prix with McLaren's Lando Norris taking the second place. 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton took third place while Max Verstappen finished sixth after his best lap was deleted.

Latest Sports News