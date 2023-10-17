India TV Sports Wrap on October 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV David Warner was fuming at the umpire while Euro 2024 saw a match being abandoned due to Brussels attack

The five-time champions Australia finally opened their account in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 beating Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow on Monday, October 16. Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul followed by Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis' fifties helped Australia get the first points on the board as they lifted themselves from the the bottom of the table. Elsewhere in Brussels, a terror attack led to the abandonment of the Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 qualifying match. All that and a lot more in the Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia open account in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, send Sri Lanka to the brink

Australia notched up their first victory of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after losses in the first two games, beating Sri Lanka by 5 wickets owing to Adam Zampa's four-wicket haul, which triggered a massive collapse for the 1996 champions as they went for 125 to 209 all out.

David Warner fumes at umpires after yet another dubious call haunts Australia in Lucknow

David Warner was angry, absolutely furious at the umpire, kicking his pads, walking off while babbling as yet another controversial LBW call came to haunt Australia in Lucknow.

Glenn Maxwell breaks Kieron Pollard's record

Glenn Maxwell has now the most number of sixes under his name by a visiting batter in India (51) across all formats. Maxwell broke Kieron Pollard's record (49).

Windstorm in Lucknow results in falling hoarding as people run for cover

A heavy windstorm coupled with rain lashed the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and a heavy breeze took off one of the banners in the stadium which fell off on the seats. The spectators rushed to seek cover.

Australia rise to 8th place in World Cup 2023 points table, Sri Lanka one loss away from elimination

Australia lifted themselves up from the bottom place in the World Cup 2023 points table and are now in 8th spot. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have already lost three matches and are one loss away from elimination.

Shahid Afridi's sister passes away

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister passed away on Tuesday (October 17) morning after battling an illness.

CSK players have a day out in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) and Subhranshu Senapati (Odisha) had a day out with the bat while Kerala's Vinod and Shreyas Gopal were top performers with the ball on Day 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ricky Ponting picks India as the team to beat

Team India, who has won three games so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, has been picked as the side to beat in the tournament by the two-time winning captain Ricky Ponting.

Spain, Turkey and Scotland secure Euro 2024 qualification

Gavi with a winner against Norway sent Spain into Euro 2024 while Turkey and Scotland also secured qualification

Belgium-Sweden qualifying match abandoned after attack in Brussels

Brussels attack where two Sedes were shot dead led to the abandonment of the Euro 2024 qualifying match after players didn't return to the field in second half.

Latest Sports News