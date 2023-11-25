India TV Sports Wrap on November 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya and Erling Haaland.

The Indian Cricket team has reached Trivandrum for the second match of the T20I series against Australia. The Indians have won the first game in Visakhapatnam and would be looking to take a big lead in the series on Sunday. Meanwhile, veteran players Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane might be traveling to South Africa early for first-class games ahead of the away Test series. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 25.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Ravi Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane might travel to South Africa early for first-class games

As per a PTI report, some senior Indian players including Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane might be travelling to South Africa for first-class games

Brisbane's iconic venue 'Gabba' to undergo demolition, reconstruction ahead of 2032 Olympics

The iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane will be undergoing demolition before being reconstructed ahead of the 2032 Olympics

Hardik Pandya set to return to Mumbai Indians | Report

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is set to move to his previous franchise Mumbai Indians

India's Asian Games participant Rachna Kumari fails dope test

Rachna Kumari, India's hammer thrower at Hangzhou Asian Games has failed a dope test

Word Cup qualifiers: FIFA charges Brazil and Argentina following fan violence delays in game

FIFA has opened disciplinary cases against Brazil and Argentina after fan violence delayed a World Cup qualifier game

Anish Bhanwala, pistol shooter, wins Bronze medal in 25m rapid fire in World Cup final

Pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala has won India's first medal in 25m rapid fire in World Cup final as he bagged a bronze medal

F1 sprint races set to take place before main race in Formula 1 from 2024 onwards

Formula 1 sprint races are set to take place before the main race from next season onwards

Cristiano Ronaldo nets brilliant goal for Al Nassr in game vs Al Okhdood

Football Legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals, including a long-range looping one in Al Nassr's 3-0 win over Al Okhdood

PSG rout Monaco 5-2 after Mbappe scores penalty

Following Kylian Mbappe's penalty goal, PSG defeated Monaco by a big margin of 5-2

Erling Haaland likely to play against Liverpool despite injury scare

Manchester United star Erling Haaland is likely to play against Liverpool despite having an injury scare

