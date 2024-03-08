India TV Sports Wrap on March 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

India are looking to take a sizeable lead on day two of the ongoing Dharamsala Test. The Indian batters are looking in fine touch and would like to push the visitors on the backfoot on Friday. On the other hand, India's ace female shuttler PV Sindhu has advanced to the quarters of the ongoing French Open and remains a firm contender to win the title. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

PV Sindhu advances to women's singles quarters of French Open

Sindhu defeated Beiwen Zhang 13-21, 21-10, 21-14 to enter the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruise into quarterfinals of French Open

The Indian duo got the better of the Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Woo Tee 21-13, 21-12 to qualify for the quarters.

Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand move to quarters after comprehensive win

The Indian pair routed the Japanese duo of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-18, 21-13 to make it to the quarterfinals.

Australia off to great start in 2nd Test against New Zealand

Australia restricted the Kiwis to just 162 on day one of the 2nd Test on March 8 and are looking firm favourites to win the series.

Matthew Wade to miss Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 opener

Matthew Wade is likely to take the field for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield final and therefore the southpaw won't be available for selection in Titans' season opener against Mumbai Indians.

Jake Paul to fight Mike Tyson

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is all set to take on Tyson in a fight on July 20 and it will be streamed live on Netflix.

R Praggnanandhaa finishes joint-second in Prague Masters chess tournament

The Indian teenage sensation had to settle for the joint second position in the Prague Masters chess tournament after playing out a draw against David Navara of Czech Republic.

Afghanistan defeat Ireland in ODI series opener

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 35 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Delhi Capitals to face UP Warriorz in WPL

Capitals will take the field against Warriorz in the 15th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9