India TV Sports Wrap on March 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

After a run-fest like no other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the IPL 2024 is set to witness an intriguing clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 28. On the other hand, the reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has advanced to the semis of the ongoing Miami Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Sunrisers Hyderabad pip Mumbai Indians in run-fest at Rajiv Gandhi

SRH got the better of Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in the eighth fixture of the IPL 2024 season. MI failed to chase down 278.

Abhishek Sharma awarded Player of the Match after record-breaking half-century

SRH's Abhishek Sharma scored a 16-ball fifty against MI - the fastest for Sunrisers in the IPL to win the Player of the Match.

Rajasthan Royals to host Delhi Capitals in ninth game of IPL

RR will host DC in the ninth game of the IPL 2024 season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

Rishabh Pant set to become most-capped player for Delhi Capitals

The southpaw will feature in his 100th game IPL game for Delhi Capitals and will become the most-capped player for the franchise.

Marcus Stoinis and David Warner left out of Australia's central contracts

Stoinis and Warner have been left out of the newly-announced Cricket Australia's central contracts.

Laura Wolvaardt's maiden T20I ton helps South Africa sink Sri Lanka in T20I series opener

Wolvaardt scored 102 off 63 balls to help South Africa sink Sri Lanka in the first T20I by 79 runs.

Sophie Devine ruled out of fifth T20I against England with injury

The New Zealand captain, Devine, sustained a quad injury while bowling in the fourth T20I and has been ruled out of the final game of the T20I series.

Jannik Sinner moves into Miami Open 2024 semis

Sinner defeated Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2 to win the quarters and has moved into the semis.

Irfan Pathan criticises Hardik Pandya for tactical decisions

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has criticised Hardik for his "ordinary" captaincy against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma becomes first player with 200 caps for Mumbai Indians