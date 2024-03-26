India TV Sports Wrap on March 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian senior men's football team is geared up to lock horns with Afghanistan in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixture on Tuesday amid the support of the home crowd in Guwahati. On the other hand, the seventh game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be contested between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Virat Kohli registers huge T20 milestone

Virat Kohli registered his 100th T20 score in the IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli wins Player of the Match in RCB vs PBKS clash

Virat was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) for his match-winning 77-run knock against Punjab and for taking two catches.

RCB beat PBKS to win first game of IPL 2024 season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to claim their first win of IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli gets Orange Cap after magnificent knock against Punjab

Virat has become the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the IPL with 98 runs and has claimed the Orange Cap.

Chennai Super Kings to play Gujarat Titans

CSK will play host to Titans in the seventh match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday.

Blue Tigers to face Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Indian men's football team will take on Afghanistan in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixture on Tuesday in Guwahati.

Iga Świątek and Coco Gauff get knocked out of Miami Open

While Iga Świątek lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-2, Gauff tasted defeat at the hands of Caroline Garcia in a three-set fixture 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Murali Kartik faces backlash for on-air comment on Yash Dayal

Kartik's "someone's trash is someone's treasure" comment on the RCB pacer Yash Dayal has drawn a lot of backlash on social media.

Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna move to Miami Open quarters

The Indo-Aussie pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) to move into the quarters of Miami Open.

Andy Murray to remain on sidelines after injury in Miami Open