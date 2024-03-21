India TV Sports Wrap on March 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Australian women's cricket team is on its very first tour to Bangladesh and is playing the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. On the other hand, the Indian football team is set to take on Afghanistan in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match. A win will help India move closer to a place in the third round. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Bangladesh women win toss and elect to field first in ODI series opener

Australia have been asked to bat first by Bangladesh women in the first ODI in Mirpur.

Bangladesh name Mushfiqur Rahim's replacement for Test series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have named emerging batter Towhid Hridoy as the replacement for their veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting Friday (March 22) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

PV Sindhu advances to second round of Swiss Open

PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12 21-13 to make it to the second round.

Lakshya Sen qualifies for second round of Swiss Open

Lakshya Sen beat Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao 21-19 15-21 21-11 in a hard-fought contest.

Kidambi Srikanth moves to round two of Swiss Open

Kidambi won against Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 21-17 21-18 in straight games to advance to the second round.

India to take on Afghanistan in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match

India will face Afghanistan in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the Damac Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Gujarat Titans announce Mohammed Shami's replacement for IPL 2024

Titans have roped in Sandeep Warrier as the replacement for Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians sign Kwena Maphaka as replacement pick for Dilshan Madushanka

MI have signed South Africa's emerging pacer Maphaka as the injury replacement for Madushanka.

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh to feature in The Hundred 2024

Mandhana and Richa will play for Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix in the The Hundred 2024 tournament.

Jason Roy goes unselected in The Hundred 2024 draft