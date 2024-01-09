India TV Sports Wrap on January 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian women's cricket team is all set to lock horns with Australia in the T20I series decider at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The three-match series is tied at 1-1; hence, it's all to play for in the 3rd T20I. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi won their seventh game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) after they got the better of U Mumba in match 63. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India women to lock horns with Australia women in series decider

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be up against Australia in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series. The series is tied at 1-1.

ACB relaxes sanctions on Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi; vows to 'prioritise prestige of Afghanistan cricket'

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has relaxed its sanctions on the trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi by deciding to grant a "limited" number of NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to play in T20 franchise competitions around the world.

Former U19 World Cup-winning skipper stripped of Delhi's captaincy following loss in Ranji Trophy 2024 opener

Yash Dhull, former U19 World Cup-winning captain of India, has been removed from Delhi's captaincy after the team's crushing defeat to Puducherry in its Ranji Trophy 2024 opener.

Adelaide Strikers to face Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Strikers will be up against Hurricanes in match 31 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Himmat Singh appointed as Delhi captain

Middle-order batter Himmat Singh has been appointed the new captain of Delhi after the team's loss to Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy 2024 opener.

Afghanistan to engage in all-format commitments with Sri Lanka, and Ireland in busy calendar year

Afghanistan will play a Test match each with Sri Lanka and Ireland in February-March and will also compete in a limited-overs international series with both sides.

PCB parts ways with Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick

The Pakistan Cricket Board has parted ways with Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick. A final call on their contract settlement will be taken by the PCB chair Zaka Ashraf.

Dabang Delhi race to second position after win over U Mumba

Delhi beat U Mumba in the 63rd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 40-34 in Mumbai.

Bengaluru Bulls beat Patna Pirates in match 62

Bulls pipped Pirates 35-33 in match 62 of the ongoing PKL to claim their fifth win of the season.

Telugu Titans to play Bengal Warriors