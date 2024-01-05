India TV Sports Wrap on January 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

After ending on the wrong side of a clean sweep in the ODI series, the Indian women's cricket team is all geared up to take on Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers look to maintain their winning streak in the ongoing Big Bash League as they prepare to take on Adelaide Strikers in the latter's backyard. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohit Sharma rates Cape Town win as 'one of India's best Test match victories'

India's skipper Rohit Sharma has rated India's maiden Test win at the Newlands in Cape Town as "one of the best Test match victories" in the country's cricketing history.

Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma present special memento to retiring Dean Elgar

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and the incumbent captain of India Rohit Sharma presented special signed jerseys to South Africa's Dean Elgar in his final Test.

David Warner 'pleased and relieved' after rediscovering baggy green

Outgoing Australia Test opener David Warner's missing baggy green has been rediscovered four days after it was lost in transit between Melbourne and Sydney leading into the New Year's Test in Sydney.

India women to face Australia women in first T20I

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will lock horns with Australia in the first fixture of the three-match T20I series at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Friday.

Adelaide Strikers to face Perth Scorchers in BBL

Strikers will take on Scorchers in the 27th match of the ongoing BBL at the Adelaide Oval.

Ranji Trophy 2024 kicks off

The Ranji Trophy 2024 has gotten underway on Friday with a total of 29 games being played in tandem.

ICC reveals Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees

Chamari Athapaththu, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Ashleigh Gardner are in the running to win the prestigious title.

ICC reveals Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Daryl Mitchell are in the fray to win the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award.

Juventus make mincemeat of Salernitana in Serie A

Juventus routed Salernitana 6-1 in a round-of-16 game in Serie A.

Athletic Bilbao beat Sevilla in La Liga