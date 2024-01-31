India TV Sports Wrap on January 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Karnataka's captain in the Ranji Trophy, Mayank Agarwal, has filed a police complaint after he survived a health scare on an Indigo Airlines flight. He is out of danger and is likely to travel back to Bengaluru once he is discharged. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 is going to witness two cracking fixtures on Wednesday (January 31) as the race to finish in the top six is heating up. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Mayank Agarwal's manager files police complaint after India player survives in-flight health scare

Karnataka's Ranji Trophy skipper Mayank Agarwal has filed an official police complaint after he was rushed to a local hospital in Tripura's capital Agartala due to the consumption of an alleged poisonous liquid which he assumed was water while onboard with Indigo Airlines on Tuesday (January 30).

Aaron Finch expresses concern over Australia's ailing middle order

Former cricketer Aaron Finch has expressed his concern over Australia's dwindling middle order that has failed to produce "great numbers" despite the talent it possesses.

Former Australia skipper points out technical snag in Marnus Labuschagne's batting

Commenting on Labuschagne's dip in form, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke pointed out a technical snag that he feels might be ailing the No. three batter.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to host Gulf Giants in ILT20

Knight Riders will play hosts to Giants in match No. 16 of the ongoing ILT20.

Joburg Super Kings to cross swords with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20

Super Kings will play Sunrisers in the 25th fixture of the ongoing SA20.

Australia to face England in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Australia will be up against England in a Super Six fixture of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

Bangladesh to square off against Nepal in U19 World Cup

Bangladesh will take the field against Nepal at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein in a Super Six fixture.

Puneri Paltan reach apex position on PKL points table

Puneri Paltan mauled Telugu Titans 60-29 in match No. 97 to race to the top of the points table.

Patna Pirates to lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls

Pirates will take the mat against Bulls in the 98th fixture of the ongoing PKL season 10.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to battle Tamil Thalaivas