India TV Sports Wrap on January 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Rinku Singh has been added to India A squad for the 2nd Unofficial four-day Test against England Lions to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers continue their impressive run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and are looking like one of the top contenders to claim the title this season. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rinku Singh added to India A squad for 2nd four-day match against England Lions

India's budding finisher Rinku Singh has been added to the India A squad that will take on England Lions in the 2nd Unofficial Four-Day Test starting January 24.

Inter Miami loses to FC Dallas in Major League Soccer

FC Dallas' forward Jesús Ferreira scored the only goal of the contest as Inter Miami lost 1-0.

Kevin Pietersen voices support for Virat Kohli following latter's withdrawal from first two Tests vs England

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen has come out in support of Virat Kohli following the latter's decision to withdraw from the first two Tests of the five-match series against England

India's U19 World Cup 2012 winners set to play against Men in Blue at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Left-arm orthodox spinner Harmeet Singh, wicketkeeper-batter Smit Patel and the captain of India's U19 World Cup 2012 team, Unmukt Chand, are highly likely to represent the USA against India on June 5 in New York.

South Africa to take on England in match 10 of U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

South Africa will play England at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on January 23.

Afghanistan to play New Zealand in Group D of U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan will be up against New Zealand in match No. 11 of the ongoing U19 World Cup.

Jaipur Pink Panthers remain on top following win over Bengal Warriors

Jaipur decimated Bengal 42-25 in the 84th fixture of the ongoing PKL to win their 11th game of the season.

Haryana Steelers sink Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League

Steelers won the 85th encounter of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 10 against Telugu Titans 37-30.

U Mumba to square off against Puneri Paltan in match 86 of PKL

U Mumba are gearing up to face Puneri Paltan in match 86 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

MI Cape Town to battle against Durban's Super Giants in SA20