India TV Sports Wrap on January 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India women will be taking on Australia women in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India are 2-0 down already and are looking to avoid a wash-out. Meanwhile, Australia have announced their Playing XI for the third and final Test against Pakistan. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 2.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

David Warner issues public appeal after baggy green goes missing ahead of farewell Test

David Warner's back pack, which contains his baggy green, went missing ahead of the third Test

Australia Prime Minister lauds 'courageous' Usman Khawaja for standing up for human values

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised Usman Khawaja for standing up for human values

Following productive World Cup, ACB extends Jonathan Trott's head coach contract

After a productive stint, Afghanistan Cricket Board has extended Jonathan Trott's head coach contract

Australia announce unchanged Playing XI for 3rd Test against Pakistan

Australia have named an unchanged Playing XI for the final Test against Pakistan

India women to face Australia women in third and final ODI of series

India and Australia women will be up against each other in the third and final ODI of the series

United Cup: Australia beat defending champions US, advance into quarterfinals

Australia storm into the quarterfinals after a win over US in the United Cup

Frankfurt acquire Donny van de Beek on loan from Man United for the season

Donny van de Beek has been sent to Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season

Mohamed Salah's brace helps Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-2

Mohamed Salah scored two goals after changing his shoes in Liverpool's 4-2 win

PKL 10: Puneri Paltan maul Telugu Titans 54-18, Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddhas 48-41

On the first day of 2024, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates registered their wins over Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas, respectively

Gujarat Giants to face Dabang Delhi at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex

Gujarat Giants are all set to have a go at Dabang Delhi in their 9th clash of the season

