India TV Sports Wrap on January 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

New Zealand secured a series win over Pakistan after a 45-run victory in the 3rd T20I of the five-match contest while playing at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. Finn Allen was the architect of New Zealand's win as he hammered 137 runs off just 62 balls. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas defeated Patna Pirates in the 75th game of the Pro Kabaddi League to clinch their fourth win of the season.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

New Zealand clinch series as Pakistan fall miles short of mammoth target following Finn Allen's assault

New Zealand clinched yet another T20I series at home as they hammered Pakistan by 45 runs in the 3rd T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17.

Finn Allen racks up all-time highest individual T20I score for New Zealand

Allen scored 137 runs off 62 balls to move past Brendon McCullum's previous highest (123) for New Zealand in a T20I.

R Praggnanandhaa beats world champion Ding Liren, surpasses Viswanathan Anand to become No. 1 Indian

Chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa scripted history on Tuesday, January 16, as he defeated the world champion Ding Liren at the ongoing TATA Steel Chess Tournament and moved past veteran chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand to become the No. 1 ranked Indian Grandmaster for the first time in his career.

India aim to register clean sweep against Afghanistan

India would look to aim for a whitewash as they prepare to lock horns with Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sydney Sixers to face Melbourne Renegades in last league stage contest of BBL 13

Sixers will take on Renegades in the 40th match of the ongoing BBL 13 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Wednesday.

Paarl Royals to square off against Joburg Super Kings in SA20

Royals will host Super Kings in the 9th game of the ongoing SA20 at the Boland Park in Paarl.

Tamil Thalaivas outclass Patna Pirates in PKL

Thalaivas beat Pirates in the 75th fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League to claim their fourth win of the season.

Ons Jabeur and Caroline Wozniacki crash out of Australian Open

While Jabeur lost to Mirra Andreeva of Russia, Wozniacki also lost to a 20-year-old Russian Maria Tomafeeva in the second round on Wednesday.

Dabang Delhi to face Gujarat Giants in PKL

Delhi look to consolidate their position at three as they prepare to battle with Gujarat in match 76.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to cross swords with Haryana Steelers