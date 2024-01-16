India TV Sports Wrap on January 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ajinkya Rahane and Lionel Messi.

India's Sumit Nagal features in the first round of the Australian Open's main draw. He faces 31st-seeded Alexander Bublik in the opening round. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will face each other in the second T20I of the ongoing series in Colombo. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 16.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Sri Lanka look to clinch T20I series as they face Zimbabwe in 2nd game

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are all set to have a go at each other in the 2dn T20I of the three-match series

DSG claim hat-trick of wins as Klaasen, bowlers help them beat Joburg Super Kings

DSG registered their third straight win of SA20 as Klaasen and the bowlers powered them to victory over Joburg Super Kings

Ajinkya Rahane resolute to play 100 Test for India as he eyes comeback

Indian star Ajinkya Rahane is eyeing an India comeback as he looks to play 110 Tests for the national team

Australia and West Indies announce playing XIs for Test series opener in Adelaide

Cricket Australia and West Indies Cricket have announced their teams' playing XI for 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval

Lionel Messi wins FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award for record third time

Argentine icon Lionel Mssei has bagged the FIFA The Best Player award after pipping Haaland and Mbappe

Aitana Bonmati bags FIFA The Best Award in women's category

Spain's Aitana Bonmati clinches the award in the women's category

Lee Kang's brace helps South Korea beat Bahrain 3-1

PSG's Lee Kang helped South Korea beat Bahrain 3-1 with a double strike

PCB seeks approval for four-day T10 league from ministry

The Pakistan Cricket Board is seeking to organise a four-day T10 league as they look for an approval from the ministry

Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-29, Jaipur Pink Panthers edge past U Mumba 31-29

Bengal Warriors prevailed over Bengaluru Bulls by 35-29, while the Pink Panthers just edged past U Mumba in the Monday double-header

Patna Pirates face Tamil Thalaivas at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium