India TV Sports Wrap on January 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India's Sumit Nagal features in the first round of the Australian Open's main draw. He faces 31st-seeded Alexander Bublik in the opening round. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will face each other in the second T20I of the ongoing series in Colombo. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 16.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
Sri Lanka look to clinch T20I series as they face Zimbabwe in 2nd game
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are all set to have a go at each other in the 2dn T20I of the three-match series
DSG claim hat-trick of wins as Klaasen, bowlers help them beat Joburg Super Kings
DSG registered their third straight win of SA20 as Klaasen and the bowlers powered them to victory over Joburg Super Kings
Ajinkya Rahane resolute to play 100 Test for India as he eyes comeback
Indian star Ajinkya Rahane is eyeing an India comeback as he looks to play 110 Tests for the national team
Australia and West Indies announce playing XIs for Test series opener in Adelaide
Cricket Australia and West Indies Cricket have announced their teams' playing XI for 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval
Lionel Messi wins FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award for record third time
Argentine icon Lionel Mssei has bagged the FIFA The Best Player award after pipping Haaland and Mbappe
Aitana Bonmati bags FIFA The Best Award in women's category
Spain's Aitana Bonmati clinches the award in the women's category
Lee Kang's brace helps South Korea beat Bahrain 3-1
PSG's Lee Kang helped South Korea beat Bahrain 3-1 with a double strike
PCB seeks approval for four-day T10 league from ministry
The Pakistan Cricket Board is seeking to organise a four-day T10 league as they look for an approval from the ministry
Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-29, Jaipur Pink Panthers edge past U Mumba 31-29
Bengal Warriors prevailed over Bengaluru Bulls by 35-29, while the Pink Panthers just edged past U Mumba in the Monday double-header
Patna Pirates face Tamil Thalaivas at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium
Patna Pirates are up against Tamil Thalaivas in the only game on Tuesday at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium