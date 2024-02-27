India TV Sports Wrap on February 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Neil Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket while Mohammed Shami underwent Achilles tendon surgery in London

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket after playing 64 Tests for the Black Caps. Wagner will bow out as the fifth leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in Test cricket as he will not be part of the playing XI during the Australia series. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami underwent Achilles tendon surgery as he has been struggling with the injury since World Cup 2023 and is set to be ruled out for 6 months. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Neil Wagner announces retirement from international cricket

The 37-year-old New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner has announced his retirement from international cricket. Wagner, who played 64 Tests for the Black Caps will bow out as the fifth leading wicket-taker for his country as he will not be part of the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia.

Mohammed Shami undergoes Achilles tendon surgery

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has undergone Achilles tendon surgery in London and will be out for nearly six months as he looks to return for the Test series against New Zealand in November before the Australia tour.

India complete series win against England in Ranchi, their 17th consecutive at home

India turned their fortunes around in the 4th Test against England in Ranchi chasing down 192 runs in the fourth innings with five wickets in the bag. This was India's 17th consecutive series win at home in Tests.

PSL 2024: Peshawar Zalmi win thriller against Islamabad United by 8 runs

Peshawar Zalmi prevailed in a nail-biter by just 8 runs as Islamabad United, who on were on course of the 202-run target, self-destructed on their way to go from 181/3 to 183/8 to eventually lose the contest in the Pakistan Super League.

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals notch up their first win against UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals won by 9 wickets in a one-sided clash against the UP Warriorz after restricting the opposition to a modest total of 119/8.

PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers, Patna Pirates qualify for semi-finals

Patna Pirates beat Dabang Delhi in a thriller in the first eliminator to win 37-35 while Haryana Steelers swatted aside Gujarat Giants 42-25 to seal the final semis spot. The Pirates will be up against table-toppers Puneri Paltan and the Steelers will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second semi-final.

Andhra Cricket Association set to launch probe against Hanuma Vihari

Andhra Cricket Association in a statement taking cognisance of their former captain Hanuma Vihari's accusations has launched a probe against him only suggesting that the other players complained about the senior batter's behaviour.

Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket

Indian all-rounder and the new Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya returned to playing competitive cricket in the DY Patil T20 tournament for the first time since World Cup 2023.

Everton's penalty reduced from 10 to 6 points, still near the relegation zone

Everton, who copped a 10-point penalty, have got it reduced to just six points but are still five points away from the relegation zone. Everton were found breaking financial rules by 19.5 million pounds last year by an independent committee set up by the Premier League.

Andy Murray hints at impending retirement