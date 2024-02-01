India TV Sports Wrap on February 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/PTI/INDIA TV Jack Leach has been ruled out of the second Test while AB de Villiers has preferred Sarfaraz Khan over Rajat Patidar for India in Vizag

India are set to take on England in the second Test of the five-match series. Not just India, England have also gotten an injury concern in the form of left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who has been unable to recover from the knee injury he sustained in the first game in Hyderabad. As far as the Indian team is concerned, there is a selection conundrum between Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar being the potential debutant. While Sarfaraz' Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw has returned to the squad. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Jack Leach ruled out of the Vizag Test

England skipper Ben Stokes confirmed on Wednesday, January 31 that Jack Leach, the left-arm spinner has still not recovered from his knee injury he sustained during the first Test and is now ruled out of the second game in Vizag.

Agni Chopra says he wants to go ahead in his cricketing career purely based on his pedigree

The left-hand batter Agni Chopra, the son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, in an interaction with the news agency PTI mentioned that he may still not be good enough when asked about not getting an IPL contract despite good T20 numbers while stressing that he wants to move ahead in his career purely based on his talent and without any help of his father.

Lauren Cheatle ruled out of WPL

Australian pacer Lauren Cheatle was ruled out of the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League after having gotten skin cancer removed from her neck on Wednesday, January 31.

Mashrafe Mortaza pulls out of BPL due to political commitments

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has withdrawn from the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League midway. Mortaza's franchise Sylhet Strikers in a statement confirmed that Mortaza has taken time off to complete his political commitments.

Sarfaraz Khan or Rajat Patidar? AB de Villiers has his say

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers preferred Sarfaraz Khan over Rajat Patidar for debut for India in the second Test match in Vizag seeing his numbers in first-class cricket.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape qualify for the playoffs in SA20

With another bonus-point win, the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape qualified for the playoffs for the second time in a row in SA20. SEC beat Joburg Super Kings by 9 wickets after bowling out the Men in Yellow for just 78 runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed apologises to Asad Shafiq after losing his cool during Sindh Premier League match

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has issued an apology after losing his cool during the Sindh Premier League match between Larkana Challengers and Karachi Ghazis.

Prithvi Shaw added to Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy match against Bengal

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shawa after a long layoff owing to injury has been added to the squad for the Ranji Trophy match against Bengal

No Messi, Ronaldo reunion - confirms Al Nassr star

Al Nassr manager Luis Castro confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is still in the final stages of recovery from the injury and thence the reunion or the 'last dance' between the two football legends will not be possible as the Saudi side takes on Lionel Messi-starrer Inter Miami.

