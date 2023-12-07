India TV Sports Wrap on December 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Jos Buttler-led England team scripted a remarkable turnaround to claim the second match of the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies as they defeated the latter by six wickets while playing at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Indian cricket team reached South Africa for the upcoming multi-format tour and received a rousing reception. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

WI vs ENG: Sam Curran and batters help England draw level with West Indies in Antigua

After returning figures of none for 98 in the first ODI, allrounder Sam Curran put a remarkable turnaround on display to win the Player of the Match award in the second ODI. He bagged 3/33 in Antigua to win the POTM award as England defeated the Windies by six wickets.

Racial slur pops up during Pakistan's warm-up game against PMXI, leaves Cricket Australia red-faced

A racial slur popped up during the live broadcast of Pakistan's ongoing tour game against Prime Minister's XI. Cricket Australia took cognizance of the matter and issued a statement after rectifying the "error".

Team India arrives in South Africa for multi-format tour

The Men in Blue have reached South Africa ahead of their multi-format tour which starts on Sunday, December 10 in Durban.

Maiden call-ups galore as New Zealand announce young squad for home ODIs against Bangladesh

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series versus Bangladesh starting December 17.

Brisbane Heat to take on Melbourne Stars in BBL|13 curtain raiser

The season opener of Big Bash League season 13 is slated to be played between Heat and Stars in Brisbane on Thursday.

Stuttgart drives Borussia Dortmund out of German Cup

Stuttgart claimed a 2-0 win over Dortmund to eliminate them from the ongoing German Cup.

Bengal Warriors to cross swords with Jaipur Pink Panthers

Warriors will be up against Panthers in the 10th fixture of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

Gujarat Giants to lock horns with Patna Pirates

Three-match winner Gujarat will square off against Patna in the 11th fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday.

Shan Masood scores double hundred against Prime Minister's XI

Pakistan's red-ball skipper Masood hit an unbeaten double hundred in the tour match before declaring at 391/9.

Adelaide Strikers name Matthew Short as captain ahead of BBL|13

Matthew Short will lead Strikers during the 13th season of the Big Bash League.

