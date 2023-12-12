India TV Sports Wrap on December 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Iga Swiatek

India and South Africa will clash against each other in the second T20I of the three-match series in Gqeberha. The first T20I of the series got washed out due to rain and fans expect it to stay away from the second contest. India U19 take on Nepal U19 in their last group stage match as they look to confirm their place in the semifinals of the U19 Asia Cup. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 12.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India face South Africa in second T20I in Gqeberha

U19 Asia Cup: India look to confirm their place in semifinals, face Nepal in final group game

'Rohit's chance to make up for WC final loss': Sunil Gavaskar's towering statement on IND tour of SA

Only 14 Indians in list of 116 capped players for IPL 2024 auction list

Rishabh Pant set to return in IPL 2024, will lead Delhi Capitals: Report

Jaipur Pink Panthers edge past Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls pip UP Yoddhas

Unbeaten Bengal Warriors clash and Patna Pirates to clash with each other on December 12

Iga Swiatek named WTA Player of the year twice in a row

Empoli-Lecce play 1-1 stalemate, Cagliari beat Sassuolo 2-1 from behind

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo locked for February 1 as Inter Miami to play in Saudi Arabia

