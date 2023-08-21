India TV Sports Wrap on August 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

India's much-awaited squad for Asia Cup 2023 will be announced on Monday afternoon with eyes on several players for a spot in the squad. It was reported that chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma will attend a press conference to announce the squad for the regional tournament. In the other part of the world, R Praggnanandhaa forced a tie-breaker in the semifinal of the Chess World Cup. Here are the top trending sports stories of August 21.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India's Asia Cup squad set to be announced today

India's Asia Cup squad is set to be announced on Monday afternoon

Chess WC: R Praggnanandhaa pushes Fabiano Caruana into tie-breaker, Magnus Carlsen reaches finals

R Praggnanandhaa takes the semifinal clash against Fabiano Caruana into a tie-breaker

ISSF World Championships: Akhil Sheoran wins Bronze, secures quota in Paris Olympics

Akhil Sheoran secured a quota in a Paris Olympics and won a Bronze in ISSF World Championships

Spain captain Olga Carmona learns of father's death after FIFA World Cup final vs England

Spain captain Olga Carmona's father passed away on Friday, footballer learnt about it on Sunday

Djokovic beats Alcaraz in Cincinnati finals in nearly 4 hours

Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of Cincinnati Masters in three sets

Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury

Venus Williams has pulled out from Cleveland event due to a knee injury

Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy in action for India in Badminton World Championships 2023

Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy lead India's charge on Day 1 of Badminton World Championships 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad set to embibe MS Dhoni's leadership advice

Ruturaj Gaikwad shared the advice MS Dhoni gave him on leadership

Shikhar Dhawan picks top 5 players for ODI World Cup 2023

Indian player Shikhar Dhawan picked his top 5 players for World Cup

'I have been playing for 10 years': Rinku Singh after second T20I vs Ireland

Rinku Singh happy as he gets his 10 years reward

