Badminton World Championships: Lakshya Sen, H S Prannoy lead India's challenge on Day 1, everything to know

Badminton World Championships 2023: India begin its campaign in the Badminton World Championships 2023 as several Indians would be in action on the opening day of the event. Ace shuttlers Lakshya Sen, H S Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will play in their men's singles opening games. The event will be played across seven days from August 21 to August 27 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A total of 14 badminton players from India will be competing in the tournament. Three players feature in men's singles, one in women's singles, one pair in men's doubles and two pairs each in women's doubles and mixed doubles. Five of them will be in action today - three in men's singles and two in mixed doubles.

What time will the Indians be in action on Day 1?

Apart from the trio of Prannoy, Sen and Srikanth, two more Indians will be in action on Day 1. The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy will be competing in the round of 64. The men's singles stars will also be playing their round of 64 matches.

Mixed Doubles, Round of 64 - Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy vs Adam Hall and Julie MacPherson (SCO) - 12:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto (JPN) - 9:40 PM IST (Estimated)

Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - H S Prannoy vs Kalle Koljonen (FIN) - 3:15 PM IST (Estimated time)

Men’s Singles, Round of 64 - Lakshya Sen vs Georges Julien Paul (MAU) - 5:45 PM IST (Estimated time)

Where to watch the Day 1 action?

Fans can catch the action live on the Sports18 1 TV channel in India. The live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema and BWF TV's official YouTube channel.

List of Indians participating in Badminton World Championships 2023:

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy (Men's singles)

PV Sindhu (Women’s singles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Men’s doubles)

Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam (Women’s doubles)

Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan (Mixed doubles)

