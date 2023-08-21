Monday, August 21, 2023
     
  5. Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa pushes Fabiano Caruana into tie-breaker, Magnus Carlsen reaches finals

Chess World Cup: R Praggnanandhaa survived a hard press from Fabiano Caruana as the Indian star took the World Cup semifinal into a tie-breaker.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2023 8:20 IST
R Praggnanandhaa
Image Source : PTI R Praggnanandhaa in action

India's Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa on Sunday displayed his defence skills as he held World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in the second game of the semifinal of the FIDE Chess World Cup. The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa takes the game into a tie-breaker as the duo ended a 47-move battle in a draw. Meanwhile, Magnus Carlsen booked his place into the World Cup final after a draw on Sunday.

Praggnanandhaa keeps his hopes of a final alive. Caruana pushed Praggnanandhaa under pressure as he pressed hard. But the Indian star displayed brilliant defence skills with rook and knight. He earlier played a draw with Caruana on Saturday in the first game of the semifinal. Two draws now take the semi-final into a tie-breaker, which will be played on Monday.

Carlsen draws but secures win over Abasov

In the other semifinal of the tournament, World No.1 Magnus Carlsen played a draw against home challenger Nijat Abasov and confirmed his place in the finals. The second game went into 74-moves but a deadlock was not able to be broken. Earlier, Carlsen had won the first game against Abasov.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova had a chance to become the World champion but she conceded the opportunity as the second game ended in a draw against Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina. She was in a winning position in the game but could not capitalise on her Russian opponent. Earlier, Salimova played a draw against Goryachkina in the first game on Saturday.

Praggnanandhaa ended a 78-mobe first game in draw

Earlier on Saturday, Praggnanandhaa played a 78-mobe draw against Caruana. Praggnanandhaa gave a tough fight to the American despite playing being a pawn-less after 41 moves. He was tested by the World No.2 but was accurate and skilful enough to stand the challenge.

