Venus Williams pulls out from WTA Cleveland event, looks to get ready in time for US Open

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Venus Williams

American veteran Tennis star Venus Williams on Sunday pulled out from WTA Cleveland due to a knee injury. The seven-time Grand Slam winner will miss the final preparation event before the upcoming US Open as she is disappointed over her knee issue. However, the veteran star looks to be ready in time for her home Grand slam.

Williams issued her statement in a video released tournament's promoter. “Unfortunately, my knee is just not acting right. It’s not supporting me being on the court. It’s such a bummer, but I’m going to work on myself and get myself together to be at the U.S. Open and also, hopefully, come and play (Cleveland) next year,” she said.

This indicates she has a desire to be part of next year's WTA campaign. Williams was recently part of the Cincinnati Masters, where she got knocked out in the round of 32. The 43-year-old defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the round of 64 before going down to Qinwen Zheng in the next round.

Williams was set to play against Mirra Andreeva in the first round in Cleveland but Andreeva will now face Germany's Tamara Korpatsch. Williams got a wildcard entry for the Cleveland event and also for the US Open, which begins on August 28. She would be preparing to get fit for her 17th appearance at Flushing Meadows. The American has won a total of seven single Grand Slams. She was the winner of her home Slam US Open in 2000 and 2001. The elder Williams then bagged five Wimbledon titles, the last of which came in 2008.

Latest Sports News