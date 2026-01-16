Maharashtra municipal corporation polls: How Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena performed in all 29 civic bodies? The Shiv Sena is a party of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP. However, the party was locked on friendly fight with its alliance partners in several municipal corporations such as Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Following its impressive performance in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena continued its strong show in elections to the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, in the state. By the time this copy was filed, the party had won or taken lead on at least 300 wards of the 2,286 wards in the state.

Shiv Sena's best performance was recorded in Kalyan Dombivli, where it won or was leading on 35 wards. It's performance was also impressive in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Ulhasnagar, where it won or was leading on 30, 28 and 24 wards, respectively, by the time this story was filed.

The Shiv Sena is a party of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, the party was locked on friendly fight with its alliance partners in several municipal corporations such as Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

How has the Shiv Sena fared in Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026?

BMC: 28

Navi Mumbai: 30

Thane: 24

Nashik: 21

Pune: 0

Pimpri Chinchwad: 7

Panvel: 0

Vasai-Virar: 0

Kalyan Dombivli: 35

Mira Bhayandar: 0

Ulhasnagar: 24

Bhiwandi Nizampur: 8

Sambhajinagar: 14

Nagpur: 3

Kolhapur: 13

Solapur: 1

Amravati: 2

Akola: 8

Chandrapur: 1

Parbhani: 0

Latur: 0

Malegaon: 18

Nanded Waghala: 10

Sangli Miraj Kupwad: 2

Jalgaon: 22

Ahilyanagar: 10

Dhule: 4

Jalna: 12

Ichalkaranji: 3

Shiv Sena workers celebrate

With the party continuing its impressive performance in the municipal corporation elections, Shiv Sena workers were seen celebrating in several parts of the state. Top party leaders, including Shaina NC, have hailed the leadership of Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying the Mahayuti will continue focusing on development to ease the lives of the people.

"From the beginning, our focus has been on a development-driven agenda - housing, metro projects, transport, environment, healthcare, education and sewage treatment plants. The hard work of CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde on the ground is now reflecting in the trends. The people’s mandate is always supreme, and we respect it," she told news agency PTI.