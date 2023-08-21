Spain captain Olga Carmona learns of father's death after FIFA World Cup final vs England

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ogla Carmona

Spanish captain Olga Carmona learnt of a tragedy after the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup between Spain and England. Carmona helped her team script history on Sunday when she led the side beat England in the final of the tournament by 1-0 in Stadium Australia. The match that was closely fought but Carmona made her team victorious, scoring the only goal of the game. However, the skipper suffered a huge loss as her father passed away recently but she came to know about it a couple of days later.

Carmona's father battled with a long illness and reportedly passed away on Friday. However, she got to know about the news after the final on Sunday. The Spanish Football Association made the announcement on Sunday. "The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father," the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) informed on social media.

"The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history," it added.

Moreover, Carmona also shared a post on it. And without knowing it, I had my star before the match started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, papa," she wrote.

It is being reported that her family and friends decided not to tell her so she could focus on the game and her mother and brothers arrived in Australia a day before the final.

