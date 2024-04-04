India TV Sports Wrap on April 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV.

Gujarat Titans are all set to take on Punjab Kings in search of their third win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain have entered the French Cup final after a 1-0 win over Rennes. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

KKR thrash Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders hammered Delhi by 106 runs to win their third game of the season.

KKR race to claim top spot on IPL 2024 points table

Kolkata Knight Riders have claimed the top spot on the IPL 2024 points table.

Sunil Narine's all-round effort helps him claim Player of the Match award against DC

Sunil Narine scored 85 off 39 balls and also bagged a wicket in KKR's massive win over Delhi. He was awarded the Player of the Match.

Gujarat Titans to face Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

Titans would look to claim their third win of the season as they prepare to take on Punjab Kings in the 17th game of IPL 2024 on Thursday.

Mumbai court directs police to investigate molestation accusation against Prithvi Shaw

A court in Mumbai has asked the police to take cognizance of social media influencer Sapna Gill's complaint of molestation against India cricketer and a member of Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw.

Rishabh Pant slapped with heavy fine after Delhi Capitals' crushing defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders

Rishabh Pant has been penalised heavily (Rs 24 lakhs) for maintaining a slow over-rate against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

England women claim series win over New Zealand

England defeated White Ferns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday by 52 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Paris Saint-Germain enter French Cup final

PSG have qualified for the finals of the French Cup after a 1-0 win over Rennes.

Brentford plays out draw with Brighton in Premier League

Brentford have moved closer to safety from a potential relegation after playing out a goalless draw against Brighton.

Sri Lanka women register history against South Africa women