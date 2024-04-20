India TV Sports Wrap on April 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi as the venue prepares to host its first game. The match will witness a clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, the ongoing Barcelona Open will witness two thrilling semis on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Lucknow Super Giants return to winning ways

LSG defeated Chennai Super Kings to return to winning ways as they snapped a two-match losing streak in IPL 2024.

KL Rahul surpasses MS Dhoni to create all-time IPL record

Rahul has become the player with the most fifty-plus scores (25) in the cash-rich league as a designated wicketkeeper-batter. He surpassed Dhoni who has 24 such scores.

Rahul wins Player of the Match as LSG consolidate fifth spot on IPL points table

KL Rahul was awarded Player of the Match in Lucknow's win over CSK in match 34 and the win has helped LSG consolidate their fifth position on the table with eight points.

Ruturaj Gaikwad fined for slow over-rate offence

Gaikwad has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in match 34 of IPL season 17.

KL Rahul slapped with heavy fine by BCCI

Rahul has been fined Rs 12 lakhs for violating IPL's code of conduct in match 34 against CSK.

Casper Ruud to compete in Barcelona Open semis

Ruud will be up against Tomás Martín Etcheverry of Argentina in one of the Barcelona Open semis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to take on Dušan Lajović in Barcelona Open

Tsitsipas will take the court against Dušan Lajović in the Barcelona Open semis on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals to host Sunrisers at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Capitals will play host to SRH in Delhi on Saturday.

Pakistan to meet New Zealand in 2nd T20I

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing five-match series in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Juventus play out draw in Serie A