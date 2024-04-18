India TV Sports Wrap on April 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PCB India TV Sports Wrap.

The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is set to bring Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday (April 18). On the other hand, Real Madrid reigned supreme in a goal fest to beat Man City and have advanced to the semis of the Champions League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Comeback hero Rishabh Pant snaps undesired streak as Delhi humble Gujarat

Rishabh Pant won his first Player of the Match award for the first time in the IPL since the 2019 season.

Rohit Sharma set to scale remarkable feat in IPL

Rohit Sharma is all set to play his 250th IPL game when Mumbai take on Punjab on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat to win third game of IPL 2024

Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans to claim their third win of the ongoing season.

Delhi Capitals move past Gujarat Titans on points table

Capitals have occupied the sixth slot and are above Titans who are seventh on the IPL 2024 table.

Punjab Kings to face Mumbai Indians

Punjab are slated to take on Mumbai Indians in the 33rd match of IPL 2024.

Sri Lanka register highest successful run chase in women's ODI history

Sri Lanka chased down 302 against South Africa in the third ODI to register the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history.

Chamari Athapaththu registers history in women's ODIs

Athapaththu scored 195* against South Africa in the third ODI to register the second-highest individual score in women's ODIs.

Real Madrid qualify for Champions League semis

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 4-3 to qualify for Champions League semis.

Pakistan to lock horns with New Zealand in T20I series opener

Pakistan will be up against the Kiwis in the first fixture of the five-match T20I series on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan women to square off against West Indies in ODI series opener