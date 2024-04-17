India TV Sports Wrap on April 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are eager to win their fourth clash of the season as they gear up to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17). Both Gujarat and Delhi are outside of the top five on the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, PSG have entered the Champions League semis after a thumping win over Barcelona. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rajasthan Royals accumulate healthy lead on IPL 2024 points table after last-ball win over KKR

Rajasthan's two-wicket win over KKR has helped them consolidate their top spot on the points table. Rajasthan have 12 points in seven games.

West Indies captain urges Suni Narine to come out of international retirement for ICC Men's T20 World Cup

West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell has urged Sunil Narine to come out of international retirement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Sunil Narine scores maiden IPL century

Sunil Narine scored his maiden hundred in the IPL while playing against Rajasthan Royals in match 31.

Jos Buttler scores second century in IPL 2024

Rajasthan's opening batter Jos Buttler scored his second hundred of the season to help his side equal its highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Mushtaq Ahmed joins Bangladesh as spin-bowling coach

Pakistan's veteran leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed will remain the spin-bowling coach of Bangladesh until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Gujarat Titans to face Delhi Capitals

Titans will be up against Capitals in the 32nd game of IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

PSG beat Barcelona to reach Champions League semis

PSG defeated Barcelona 4-1 to advance to the semis of the Champions League.

Dortmund beat Atlético Madrid to qualify for Champions League semis

Borussia Dortmund hammered Atlético Madrid 4-2 to make it to the semis of the Champions League.

Rafael Nadal returns to action after injury layoff

Nadal defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3 at the Barcelona Open on his return to the court after more than three months.

Bangladesh women announce squad for T20I series against India