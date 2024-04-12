India TV Sports Wrap on April 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

The IPL 2024 bandwagon comes back to Lucknow as LSG prepare to take on Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday (April 12). LSG are third on the points table and a win over DC can take them to the first place. On the other hand, Liverpool lost 3-0 to Atlanta in the first leg of the Europa League quarters. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

RCB suffer shellacking at hands of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to win their second consecutive game of IPL 2024.

MI climb to seventh spot on IPL 2024 points table

Mumbai Indians have moved past Punjab Kings to claim the seventh spot on the IPL points table.

Adam Milne, and Finn Allen ruled out of Pakistan series with injuries

A back and an ankle injury has ended Finn Allen and Adam Milne's hopes of participating in the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes second player to claim five-for in IPL 2024

Bumrah claimed the second five-wicket haul of IPL 2024 and now has the best bowling figures in the season.

LSG head coach Justin Langer shares major update on Mayank Yadav's fitness

Langer has confirmed that their tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav is unlikely to feature in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - LSG's next two games.

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom for MLC 2024

Smith will be in action for Washington Freedom during the second season of Major League Cricket.

Jason Roy reveals reason behind non-participation in IPL 2024

Roy has confirmed that his decision to skip IPL 2024 was a difficult one and he took it to look after his workload.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner advance to Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals

Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 and Sinner got the better of Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-2 to move to the quarters.

Al-Hilal thrash Al-Ittihad 4-1 in Saudi Super Cup final

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ittihad 4-1 to win the Saudi Cup final.

Liverpool suffer shock defeat in Europa League