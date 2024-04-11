India TV Sports Wrap on April 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

The Badminton Asia Championships began on a disappointing note for the Indian shuttlers as Lakshya Sen and Kidmabi Srikkanth lost their opening fixtures to crash out of the tournament. Singles player Priyanshu Rajawat and the women's doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly also suffered exits.

On the other hand, the 25th game of IPL 2024 will witness a clash between five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rajasthan suffer first defeat of IPL 2024

Rajasthan lost by three wickets to Gujarat Titans in the 24th match of IPL 2024 to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Gujarat Titans climb to sixth spot on IPL 2024 points table

Titans have accumulated six points to their credit and are sixth on the table.

Mumbai Indians to host RCB in IPL 2024

Mumbai will play host to RCB in the 25th game of IPL 2024 on Thursday (April 11).

PV Sindhu advances to second round of Badminton Asia Championships

Sindhu won her tense opening game against Goh Jin Wei from Malaysia 18-21 21-14 21-19 to move to the second round.

HS Prannoy advances to second round of Badminton Asia Championships

Prannoy defeated China's Lu Guang Zu 17-21 23-21 23-21 to move to the second round.

Lakshya Sen crashes out of the Badminton Asia Championships

Lakshya has crashed out of the tournament after a 19-21, 15-21 loss to Shi Yu Qi of China.

Priyanshu Rajawat gets eliminated in opening round of Badminton Asia Championships

Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia defeated Rajawat 21-9, 21-13 in the opening round of the tournament.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly suffer opening round exit

The Indian women's doubles pair lost to the fourth-seeded Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 2-21 11-21. Their hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics have ended.

Kidambi Srikanth loses opening fixture against star Indonesian shuttler

Srikanth lost his opening match against Indonesia's Anthony Ginting 14-21, 13-21 to suffer an opening-round heartbreak in the Badminton Asia Championships.

Sanju Samson penalised heavily over code of conduct breach following defeat to Gujarat Titans