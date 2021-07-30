Follow us on Image Source : AP India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Full schedule of events for July 31

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India of a second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reigning world champions PV Sindhu reached the semifinals while both the hockey teams won as India wrapped up a rather decent Day 6, albeit there were two heartbreaks - Manu Bhaker missed out on qualifying for the 25m pistol final while Deepika Kumari crashed out in the quarters. And India's athletics campaign failed to get off to a good start as Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), MP Jabir (400m hurdles), Dutee Chand (100m) and the 4x400m mixed relay team bowed out of the competition.

Day 8 brings a lot of promise as India's lone hope in archery, Atanu Das, will be vying for a spot in the semifinal, Sindhu will be hoping to assure India of a third medal with a victory in her semifinal clash against Tai Tzu Ying, and hockey women will be looking to add a second win to their name to keep quarterfinals hopes alive.

Archery:

Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men's Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18am IST

Athletics:

Seem Punia in Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 6:00am IST.

Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25am IST.

Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B: 3:40pm IST.

Badminton:

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women's Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20pm IST.

Boxing:

Amit Pangal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men's 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30am IST.

Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women's 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36pm IST.

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15am IST.

Hockey:

India vs South Africa in Women's Pool A Match: 8:45am IST.

Sailing:

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35am IST.

Shooting: